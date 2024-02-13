Film fans buy nearly 78,000 tickets on Berlinale opening sales day

Film fans in the German capital forked out funds for nearly 78,000 tickets to the Berlinale, the city's famous film festival, slightly higher than the 77,599 sold on the first day of sales last year.



There were actually 77,757 tickets sold since sales opened on Monday, a Berlinale spokeswoman announced on Tuesday - "almost identical to 2023."



Tickets for regular screenings cost €15 ($16.16) this year. In the Berlinale Palast at Potsdamer Platz and for special gala premieres in the Verti Music Hall, tickets will cost €18. Tickets are available three days in advance. The festival runs February 15 to 25.



