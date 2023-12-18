French museum removes wax sculpture of film superstar Gerard Depardieu

A French museum on Monday removed a wax likeness of film superstar Gerard Depardieu, the management said, in the latest such measure taken against the actor accused of sexual assault.

The Grevin Museum took away his statue "following the negative reactions of visitors" passing in front of it, as well as comments "on social media", it said.

A life-size representation of Depardieu, 74, had been on display at the wax museum since 1981.

Depardieu, an icon of French cinema with more than 200 titles to his name, was charged with rape in 2020 and has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women.

A television report released this month which included footage of him making sexist comments, has thrown the allegations back in the limelight and reignited a debate about sexism in French cinema.

Depardieu in October rejected all accusations against him, and his family on Sunday denounced an "unprecedented conspiracy" against him.

Despite no court ruling against him, many have rushed to distance themselves from the actor in recent days.

On Saturday, a Belgian municipality stripped Depardieu of the title of honorary citizen, several days after the Canadian province of Quebec revoked its top honour over his "scandalous" comments against women.

Last week, French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said the actor's behaviour shamed France, noting that he might be stripped of the Legion of Honour, the country's top award.

In 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron withdrew the Legion of Honour from Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein after a series of accusations of sexual harassment and rape.

Depardieu was one of around 250 French and international personalities represented at the Grevin Museum.

Others have included French football icon Zinedine Zidane and French actor Omar Sy, as well as American film star Ryan Gosling and Britain's King Charles III.



