'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' draw over 1 million to German cinemas

The hotly anticipated blockbusters "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" attracted more than 1 million people to German cinemas on their opening weekend.



Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie was seen by just under 619,000 visitors, market research company Media Control in cooperation with the analyst Comscore announced on Monday.



The thriller "Oppenheimer" by director Christopher Nolan attracted around 502,600 visitors to the cinemas.



Gerwig's feminist comedy about the famous toy doll was the second most successful in terms of attendance figures in Germany this year.



Even more people were drawn to "The Super Mario Bros Movie" at the beginning of April - just under 954,000.



The opening weekend counts the days Thursday to Sunday. Including previews on Wednesday, "Barbie" attracted more than 730,000 viewers, according to the agency responsible.



