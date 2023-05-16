HONORARY PALME DOR FOR MICHAEL DOUGLAS AT CANNES FESTIVAL OPENING

Michael Douglas received the Honorary Palme d'Or at the opening of the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.



"It means so much to me, because there are hundreds of festivals around the world, but there is only one Cannes," the 78-year-old actor said, describing it as an "incredible honour."



Noting that he is older than the festival, Douglas looked back on his career and on his associates in the industry.



Introducing Douglas, Uma Thurman described him as "unique – both as producer and as iconic film star."



Presenting the opening ceremony, Chiara Mastroianni said: "The point of this festival has been and remains the evocation of our freedom... to express the power and fragility of our existence."



She welcomed the jury, led by director Ruben Östlund, onto the stage.



"Jeanne du Barry," a film by French filmmaker Maïwenn opened the festival. It relates the story of Marie-Jeanne Bécu (1743-1793), a mistress of Louis XV, with Johnny Depp playing the king and Maïwenn Bécu.



