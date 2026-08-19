Madonna, Taylor Swift headline 2026 MTV Video Music Awards nominations

Madonna led the nominations announced Tuesday for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, earning 11 nods and competing for several of the ceremony's top honors.

The 67-year-old pop star is nominated for Video, Artist and Song of the Year, among other categories, for recent work including Confessions II-The Film and Bring Your Love. She has won 19 competitive VMAs during her career.

Taylor Swift follows with nine nominations, including Video and Artist of the Year.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each received seven nominations, while Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson earned five apiece.

Other international artists receiving multiple nominations include BLACKPINK's Lisa, Shakira, Tate McRae, Yung Lean and GENER8ION.

The 2026 VMAs, one of the major annual awards shows honoring music videos and popular music, will be held Sept. 27 in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS and MTV.

Fan voting is open in 13 categories through Sept. 25, while this year's nominations include 26 first-time VMA nominees, according to MTV.





