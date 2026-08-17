American actress Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

American Actress Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36, her representative confirmed to ABC News late Sunday.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen," her father, Skip Panettiere, said in a statement.

He asked for privacy while the family grieves.

No details about the circumstances of her death were immediately available.

Panettiere began acting as a child and had a long career in television and film.

She was widely known for playing Claire Bennet in the NBC superhero series Heroes and Juliette Barnes in the drama series Nashville.

Her other film credits included Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess and Scream 4.

She had also spoken publicly about the difficulties she faced from childhood fame into adulthood. In May, she released a memoir titled This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Her brother, Jansen Panettiere, died suddenly in February 2023 at the age of 28.

At the time, the family said his death was caused by an enlarged heart along with complications involving the aortic valve.





