FANS HUNT FOR TAYLOR SWIFTS OPHELIA INSPIRATION IN GERMAN MUSEUM

Taylor Swift's latest music video has brought an unexpected surge of visitors to a German art museum after fans spotted what they believe to be the inspiration behind a key scene.



The Museum Wiesbaden said hundreds more visitors than usual turned up over the weekend, with some fans travelling hundreds of kilometres, to see an Art Nouveau painting believed to have inspired the opening to the video for Swift's number-one hit "The Fate of Ophelia."



Swift takes on the role of Ophelia, the tragic character from Shakespeare's "Hamlet," appearing as part of a living painting.



While the museum near Frankfurt said the exact reference has not been officially confirmed, Director Andreas Henning noted strong similarities to "Ophelia" by German painter Friedrich Heyser, part of the museum's collection.



Heyser was known for his portraits and historical scenes. The painting "Ophelia" is generally dated to around 1900.



Swift's pose, white gown and background appear closely modelled on Heyser's depiction of the young noblewoman who descends into madness and drowns after being driven to despair by Hamlet's actions, Henning said.



He told dpa that the museum was delighted by the apparent reference to its painting, calling it a welcome opportunity to reach new audiences.



The museum has tried to contact Swift, so far without success. "I'd love to show Taylor Swift the original painting in person," Henning added.

