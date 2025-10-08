 Contact Us
News Celebrities Narcotics operation targeting celebrities in Istanbul

Narcotics operation targeting celebrities in Istanbul

As part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on the charge of “using narcotic or stimulant substances,” it was ordered that statements and blood samples be taken from several celebrities, including Hadise, İrem Derici, Kubilay Aka, Kaan Yıldırım, Demet Evgar, and Berrak Tüzünataç.

Agencies and A News CELEBRITIES
Published October 08,2025
Subscribe
NARCOTICS OPERATION TARGETING CELEBRITIES IN ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the crime of 'using drugs or stimulants' and has ordered statements and blood samples to be taken from several well-known celebrities.

The individuals reportedly included in the investigation are Hadise, İrem Derici, Kubilay Aka, Kaan Yıldırım, Demet Evgar, Berrak Tüzünataç, Dilan Polat, and Engin Polat. It was learned that as part of the ongoing investigation, the statements and blood samples of these prominent names will be collected.