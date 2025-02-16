Seven more accuse Ravens K Justin Tucker of sexual misconduct

Seven more women have come forward in accusing Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior during massage-therapy sessions, the Baltimore Banner reported on Sunday.

Per the report, the total number of alleged victims reached 16. All of the incidents involving Tucker allegedly took place between 2012 and 2016 at eight different high-end spas in the Baltimore area.

In response to the new allegations, Tucker's representatives told The Banner to refer to the kicker's lengthy social media post on Jan. 30 in which he vehemently denied all allegations. Tucker called the allegations "unequivocally false" in that post.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the allegations against Tucker during his press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

"They are obviously serious issues and he is taking that seriously as are we," Goodell said at the time.

The Ravens said in their previous statement that they "take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

Tucker, 35, moved to the region in 2012 after the Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent. In 13 seasons with the team, he is a five-time All-Pro selection, a seven-time Pro Bowler and the NFL's all-time leader in field goal percentage at 89.1.

The Banner began investigating a tip received Jan. 9 regarding the allegations involving Tucker.









