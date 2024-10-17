British musician Waters thanks President Erdoğan for his stance on Palestine

George Roger Waters, the English musician and composer, and one of the founders of the world-renowned rock band Pink Floyd, expressed his gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people for a video shared by the Presidential Communications Directorate marking the first anniversary of Israel's attacks on Palestine.

President Erdoğan had previously thanked Waters on social media for sharing the video posted by the Presidential Communications Directorate. In response, Waters posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "No, sir, it is us who should thank you and the Turkish people for being the only voice in the West standing against the genocide of our brothers in Palestine. The film you made is intelligent, empathetic, beautiful, and truthful. It will be remembered in 2040 as well. Thank you, Türkiye."

The video shared by the Presidential Communications Directorate on the first anniversary of Israel's attacks on Palestine highlighted Israel's actions in Palestinian territories and Türkiye's stance against them.