Otilia performs at Antalya festival,Türkiye

Renowned Romanian singer Otilia performed at the 3rd International Foodfest Antalya Gastronomy Festival that was organized by Antalya Metropolitan Municipality.

Otilia, accompanied by DJ Mert Aydin, surprised fans by performing Turkish songs.

She also sang the Turkish 10th Year Anthem with the people of Antalya.

The "Bilionera" singer was accompanied by Antalians who filled the concert area with dances and mobile phone lights. Otilia, who sang some of her songs with the audience, took plenty of pictures with fans.

Nurettin Tonguc, head of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Youth and Sports Services Department, presented the Romanian pop start with a Turkish flag and Antalyaspor scarf.