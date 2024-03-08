Turkish drone maker Baykar inks cooperation deal with Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle producer Baykar and the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry signed a cooperation agreement for joint research, development and production.

Haluk Bayraktar, the head of the firm, said on X that the firm has made a significant step in shaping the future by cooperating with the Azerbaijani ministry.

By signing the agreement, parties have come together for the security and progress of two "brotherly" countries, Bayraktar said.

"This agreement is a reflection of the solid cooperation and mutual trust between us beyond our technological innovations," he said.

"Our brotherhood, which grows with the principle of 'One Nation, Two States', is further strengthened with this sense of unity," he added.