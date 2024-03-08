News Celebrities Thieves steal gold jewellery and sculptures worth millions from villa on Lake Garda

Thieves steal gold jewellery and sculptures worth millions from villa on Lake Garda

Valuable gold jewellery and sculptures worth millions have been stolen from the Lake Garda residence of renowned Italian writer Gabriele D'Annunzio. The theft was carried out by unidentified individuals in this well-known tourist spot.

DPA CELEBRITIES Published March 08,2024 Subscribe

Unknown perpetrators have stolen gold jewellery and sculptures worth millions from the former residence of the Italian writer Gabriele D'Annunzio on Lake Garda, a popular tourist destination.



The thieves practically cleared out an exhibition with works by the Italian sculptor and goldsmith Umberto Mastroianni, shortly before the exhibit was to close on Friday, according to the police.



The theft of 49 exhibition pieces occurred overnight before opening hours on Thursday. The thieves left the artworks' empty cases behind.



Investigators assume that the heist is the work of a gang of highly professional burglars, according to Italian media reports.



They apparently got into the villa in the city of Gardone Riviera through a side door. Although the alarm system was switched on, it remained silent and security staff did not notice anything, according to reports.



Investigators estimated the value of the stolen items, which came from the Mastroianni family, at more than €1 million ($1.09 million).



The D'Annunzio villa is now a museum complex called the Victory Monument to the Italians. The exhibition about the gold works of Umberto Mastroianni ran from December 30.



Mastroianni was the uncle of the Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni.







