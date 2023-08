Renowned Russian martial arts athlete Khabib Nurmagomedov declined a training request from social media platform owner Elon Musk ahead of his 'cage fight' against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg .



Nurmagomedov cited "a matter of principle" as the reason behind Musk's request being turned down.



Sources indicate that Nurmagomedov has concluded his sports and coaching career, and he remains firm in his decision regarding Musk.