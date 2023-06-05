Megan Fox ready for summer with new suit and hairdo

Megan Fox is embracing the summer season with a fresh look.

The 37-year-old actress revealed her toned figure in a sleek black bikini and debuted a shorter hairstyle in a faceless selfie posted on her Instagram account on Sunday.

In another photo shared by Fox, she showed off her face along with her new fiery red hair and freckles while enjoying the beach scenery.

Captioning her post with "Ace of cups + the star," the actress made reference to two tarot cards.

It seems that after unveiling her ginger locks at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party in New York City in May, the Jennifer's Body star decided to trim several inches off her previously long hair.

During the red carpet event, her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos styled her hair into waves that perfectly matched the beach vibes captured in her tropical SI Swimsuit photo shoot, which took place in the Dominican Republic.

As one of the four cover stars of the 2023 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Fox posed in a revealing swimsuit against the backdrop of the lush waters of the Dominican Republic.

"Shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely challenging," the mother of three revealed. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to bring to life, so we'll see if I achieve it."

Fox even confessed that she manifested this opportunity into reality and expressed her excitement to see it materialize.

For the cover shot, she wore a swimsuit made of gold coins and an intricate body chain, leaving little to the imagination and accentuating her tattoos and curves.



