Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev dies at age of 85

DPA CELEBRITIES Published May 01,2023

Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev, dubbed the "Soviet Christian Dior," has died at the age of 85, according to media reports confirmed by the Russian Academy of Arts.



According to Russia's TASS news agency, Zaitsev died after a long, unspecified illness.



Zaitsev started his career in the early 1960s with designs for workers, but they were rejected by the Soviet authorities because of their bright colours.



His designs captured international attention however, and he went on to dress a succession of champions from the Russian figure skating team and hostesses and stewards from the country's national airline, Aeroflot.



He also designed for the Russian team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics.



Zaitsev later moved to Paris, where he was made an honorary citizen of the French capital.



He founded his own fashion house in Russia, Slava Zaitsev Moscow Fashion House, and also designed perfume and soaps.











