 Contact Us
News Celebrities Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88

Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88

Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer best known for his metallic ensembles and space age designs of the 1960s, has died at the age of 88.

Agencies and A News CELEBRITIES
Published February 03,2023
Subscribe
LAUDED FASHION DESIGNER PACO RABANNE DIES AT AGE 88
French designer Paco Rabanne poses after his Spring-Summer ready-to-wear women's fashion collection for 2004 in Paris, October 11, 2003. (REUTERS File Photo)

Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born pace-setting designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on its website Friday. He was 88.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain," the statement from Puig said.

Rabanne's fashion house shows its collections in Paris, and is scheduled to unveil the brand's latest ready-to-wear designs during fashion week from Feb. 27-March 3.