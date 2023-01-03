U.S. actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snowplow accident

U.S. actor Jeremy Renner underwent surgery Monday after he was injured in a snowplow accident on his property in Reno, Nevada, according to reports.
The 51-year-old "Avengers" star was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,'' said Renner's spokesperson in a statement sent to People magazine.
''He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."