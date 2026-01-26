News Business Ryanair third quarter profit slumps despite 9% revenue growth

DPA BUSINESS Published January 26,2026

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Monday that profit attributable to equity holders for the third quarter declined to €30.4 million (about $36.1 million), down from €148.6 million in the same period last year.



International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) earnings per ordinary share declined to €0.03 from €0.14. Profit before exceptional items fell to €115.4 million from €148.6 million a year earlier.



Third-quarter total operating revenues increased to €3.21 billion from €2.96 billion last year. Scheduled revenue increased 10% to €2.10 billion. Traffic grew 6% to 47.5 million.



Ryanair said it expects fiscal 2026 traffic to grow 4% to almost 208 million passengers.



The airline added that it is cautiously guiding fiscal 2026 profit after tax, before exceptional items, in a range of €2.13 billion to €2.23 billion.





























