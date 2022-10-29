News Business Carmaker GM pauses advertising on Twitter after Musk takeover

US carmaker General Motors said it has temporarily paused its paid advertising on Twitter saying that it wants more information about the social media platform's direction under its new ownership.



The move came a day after billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed a $44-billion acquisition of Twitter.



"We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising," the company said on Friday.



Earlier this week, Elon Musk reassured Twitter's advertisers about the future of the platform.



Musk said in a letter posted to Twitter, he doesn't want the platform to become a "free-for-all-hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences," despite his stated promise to rethink on its content moderation policies and bolster "free speech."





