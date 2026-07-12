Jordan says 3 Iranian missiles fell on its territory, no casualties

Three missiles launched from Iran fell on the Jordanian territory early Sunday, without causing any human casualties, an official source from the Jordanian army said.

The damage was limited to minor material losses, Jordan's state-run news agency Petro reported, citing the source.

Earlier, Iran claimed it had launched a ballistic missile strike on Jordan's Prince Hassan Air Base, saying it destroyed a command-and-control center and hangars housing MQ-9 drones.

Tehran said it also launched attacks on US military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, while the UAE said it had intercepted and responded to Iranian missile and drone strikes.

The US launched a third round of strikes targeting radar, missile, and drone sites across southern Iran.

The attacks came after Iran opened fire on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and announced the closure of the strategic waterway until further notice, with one crew member missing, according to CENTCOM.



