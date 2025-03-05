LeBron James becomes 1st NBA player to reach 50,000 points

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the first NBA history player to reach 50,000 combined points in the regular season and postseason Tuesday night.

The 40-year-old veteran surpassed the milestone with a three-pointer in the first minutes of the Lakers' 136-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at the Crypto.com Arena.

James led his team to victory by finishing the game with 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

"I'm super blessed to be able to put that many points up in the best league in the world with the best players in the world over my career. It's pretty special," Lebron said after the game.

Back in February 2023, "King James" surpassed the Lakers' legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's leading scorer.

In his 22nd season in the league, James also tied with Vince Carter for the most played in NBA history.

The 4-time NBA champion is averaging 25,9 points, 8 rebounds and 8,5 assists this season.













