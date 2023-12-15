Fenerbahce Beko defeat Monaco 86-74 in EuroLeague

Fenerbahce Beko defeated Monaco 86-74 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 14 on Friday.

The Istanbul-based basketball club led in all four quarters of the match in their first EuroLeague game under the helm of their new head coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius.

US forward Nigel Hayes-Davis led the Yellow Canaries to victory with 23 points and 6 rebounds at Ulker Sports And Event Hall.

Monaco's US guard Mike James' performance of 24 points and 5 rebounds was not enough for the French side to finish on top.

Fenerbahce Beko are placed 11th with 7 wins and 7 losses, while Monaco are at the 5th spot with 8 wins and 6 losses.