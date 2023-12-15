Fenerbahce Beko defeat Monaco 86-74 in EuroLeague

 Contact Us
On Friday, Fenerbahce Beko emerged victorious against Monaco with a final score of 86-74 in Round 14 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. In their debut game with new head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, the Istanbul team dominated all four quarters to secure the win.

December 16,2023
Fenerbahce Beko defeated Monaco 86-74 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 14 on Friday.

The Istanbul-based basketball club led in all four quarters of the match in their first EuroLeague game under the helm of their new head coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius.

US forward Nigel Hayes-Davis led the Yellow Canaries to victory with 23 points and 6 rebounds at Ulker Sports And Event Hall.

Monaco's US guard Mike James' performance of 24 points and 5 rebounds was not enough for the French side to finish on top.

Fenerbahce Beko are placed 11th with 7 wins and 7 losses, while Monaco are at the 5th spot with 8 wins and 6 losses.