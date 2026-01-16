Flash floods take cars into sea during severe weather in southeastern Australia

Flash flooding rain battered parts of southeastern Australia, inundating large areas and sweeping several cars into the sea, media reports said Thursday.

Heavy rainfall hit Victoria state, causing flash flooding across multiple regions, according to ABC News.

Authorities urged residents in areas near Wye River, Kennett River, Cumberland River and Lorne to take shelter after a powerful storm cell dumped torrential rain across the region.

Videos on social media showed vehicles being carried into the sea at Wye River, while others were pinned against bridges or submerged by fast-moving floodwaters.

Floodwaters also entered homes, forcing residents to evacuate and seek shelter in safer locations.

The State Emergency Service (SES) said it had received no reports of injuries, but crews were deployed to assist those trapped in caravans and help residents who fled to higher ground.

Rainfall totals were described as unprecedented, with some areas recording more than 170 millimeters (6.7 inches) of rain in seven hours, the highest since records began in 2000.

"This is a significant weather event … off the charts with respect to records," said SES official Alistair Drayton.

While the worst of the storms passed by mid-afternoon, authorities warned that further rain was possible and urged motorists to avoid flooded roads.