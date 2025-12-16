Albanese says Bondi attack driven by 'Islamic State ideology'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said the attackers responsible for the Bondi Beach terror attack appeared to have been influenced by Islamic State ideology.



"It would appear that this was motivated by Islamic State ideology," Albanese told ABC Sydney. The ideology of Islamic State "led to this ideology of hate, and in this case, a preparedness to engage in mass murder." On whether enough was being done to combat anti-Semitism in Australia, he added: "We're doing what we can."



"We want to eradicate anti-Semitism. That is the objective here."



The attack on Sunday, which took place during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, left 15 people dead. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the Australian government for failing to prevent a rise in anti-Semitism in Australia following Hamas's October 7, 2023, assault on Israel.



According to Jillian Segal, Australia's special envoy for combating anti-Semitism, incidents rose 316% between October 2023 and September 2024, with more than 2,000 cases reported, including threats, assaults, vandalism and intimidation.



Among them was an arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024, for which Australian authorities blamed Iran and expelled its ambassador.



Investigators said the Bondi Beach attackers were a father and son. The 50-year-old father was shot dead at the scene by police. The 24-year-old son was wounded, arrested and remains hospitalized.



The government has classified the attack as anti-Semitic terrorism.



New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon on Tuesday confirmed that two homemade Islamic State flags were found in the car of the 24-year-old shooter.



"We continue to work through the motive of this tragedy," he said, adding that the crime scene at Bondi Beach was likely to remain in place until Wednesday afternoon.



Lanyon also confirmed media reports that the two offenders travelled to the Philippines last month.



"The reasons why they went to the Philippines, and the purpose of that, and where they went when they were there, is under investigation at the moment," he said.



Broadcaster ABC reported, citing security sources, that the two gunmen travelled to the Philippines to receive "military-style training."