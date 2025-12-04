Australia announces $62M military aid package for Ukraine

Australia on Thursday announced a new military aid package of AUD 95 million ($62.7 million) for Ukraine while also imposing sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet."

In a joint statement, acting Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the package includes an AUD 50 million ($33 million) contribution to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)-a NATO initiative to supply Ukraine with critical military equipment.

"Australia is unwavering in its support for Ukraine. These commitments will make a tangible difference in Ukraine's defense against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion," said Marles.

Canberra also sanctioned 45 more vessels linked to Russia's "shadow fleet," bringing the total number of sanctioned "shadow fleet" vessels to 200.

Since the war began, Australia's total support for Ukraine now tops AUD 1.7 billion (approximately $1.12 billion), with more than AUD1.5 billion (980 million) provided in military aid.

The final batch of 49 gifted M1A1 Abrams tanks is expected to be delivered in the coming weeks, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, Japan also announced $25.7 million in grant aid to Ukraine to help the country clear land mines.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Masashi Nakagome, Japan's ambassador to Ukraine, and Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko signed the deal on the aid package on Tuesday in Kyiv.

"This cooperation aims to facilitate Ukraine's early recovery from war damage, including landmine contamination, by providing equipment and materials for landmine and unexploded ordnance clearance, medical treatment, and care for victims of explosive devices," said the ministry.



