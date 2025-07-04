South Australia reports over 10,000 flu cases

Flu cases have reached a nearly five-year high in South Australia, with over 10,000 reported this year.

The number of flu cases in South Australia increased by 70% this year to 10,569 from 6,212 the previous year, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Last week, 1,627 flu cases were reported, the highest number in a single week in the last five years.

The sharp increase in cases raised concerns about the health system's ability to handle more hospital presentations, as hospitalized flu cases increased to 1,042 this year, compared to 673 at this point in 2024.

"Clearly our health system's under pressure," Health Minister Chris Picton said.

Although high-risk groups received free vaccinations in March, the local government announced on Friday that young children will also receive free flu vaccinations beginning next week.

"We haven't had access to the national immunization free flu vaccine at our pharmacies for under five-year-olds—until today," Picton said.

Picton also mentioned how flu cases affected the workforce.

"And also, we've seen more absences in terms of many of those workplaces because the workers themselves have the flu," he said, adding that the illness has an impact on hospital staff as well.



