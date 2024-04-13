Shopping center in Sydney evacuated amid reports of multiple stabbings, potential deaths

Police Saturday evacuated a shopping center in the Australian city of Sydney amid reports of multiple stabbings and potentially a number of deaths, local media reported.

Police said emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction in the eastern part of Sydney, the capital of New South Wales state, just before 4 p.m. (local time) after reports of multiple people being stabbed, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Eyewitnesses told police shots were also fired.

"A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction," police said in a statement.

Police said that an operation is underway with shoppers being evacuated.

A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said there were two alleged offenders, of them one has been shot by police and they were hunting the other.

A number of people remain trapped inside the shopping center, the spokesperson said.

Footage aired on local broadcasters showed a large number of emergency vehicles and personnel.

Armed police could also be seen conducting a search on the roof where the car park is located.













