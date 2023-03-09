Bushfires in southeastern Australia destroy homes, kill hundreds of animals

Many buildings have been burned and hundreds of livestock have been killed by an out-of-control blaze in the Tambaroora area of the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) as the heat wave continues, local media said on Thursday.

So far, the fire has charred 15,000 hectares of land and destroyed two homes and five outhouses north of Bathurst, a city in the Central Tablelands, ABC News reported.

The out-of-control fire also wreaked havoc on livestock, killing 400 sheep and 300 cattle, it added.

Local authorities have warned that the fire could spread to neighboring areas in the following days, particularly near Crudine, Pyramul, and Hargraves.

Some 200 firefighters and 14 aircraft are working to control the fire, which is still threatening properties in Doughertys Junction, Sallys Flat, and Hill End roads, the broadcaster reported.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said the conditions across the fireground are more favorable than Wednesday, but the fire has crossed Sallys Flat Road and is spreading towards Crudine Road.

"If you planned to visit the area, or live in the area but are away from home, do not return," the fire department said in a statement.

On Monday, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a warning that hot, windy, and mostly dry conditions could cause significant fire dangers in eastern and northern New South Wales, while severe heat wave conditions are likely to subside throughout the state until Thursday.

"The Bureau's long-range forecast for Autumn indicates it is likely to be drier and warmer than usual for much of Australia," said the BOM in a statement posted on its website.

In its report on the 2019-20 "Black Summer fire in Australia," the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) stated in 2020 that more than 60,000 koalas were killed, injured, or displaced by the summer's bushfire crisis in Australia, which also killed over 30 people and affected around 3 billion animals and birds.



















