Australia does not invite Russia, China to Avalon International Air Show

Australia has not invited Russian and Chinese military officials to Avalon International Air Show 2023 which began on Tuesday in southeast Australia, local media reported.

A week-long "AVALON 2023 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition" started at Avalon International Airport, Victoria, and will continue till March 5.

Air chiefs and military officials from different countries arrived in Australia to participate in the event, however, Australia didn't invite Russia and China, ABC News reported.

"This year, there will be 56 international delegations represented at the Australian International Airshow Aerospace and Defence Exposition, including 22 chiefs of service," the broadcaster quoted an unnamed spokesperson for Defense Department as saying.

"Defence (Department) did not invite representatives of the Chinese and Russian militaries to Avalon 2023," the official confirmed.

Last year, Australia did not invite the Russian and Chinese naval chiefs to a naval conference in Sydney.

This year, some 800 companies are participating in Avalon 2023, the largest participation in the 30-year history of the event, according to the report.

The last event was held in 2019 and was attended by 698 companies and 161 official industry and government delegations from 30 countries.

Australia is also expected to showcase its new armed drone which is capable of carrying a potentially deadly payload of well over 100 kilograms (220 pounds), according to the broadcaster.

























