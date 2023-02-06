‘Deeply saddened’ by earthquake in Türkiye: Australian premier

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said the people of the country were "deeply saddened" by an earthquake in Türkiye.

"All Australians are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and terrible devastation unfolding after the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria," Albanese said in a statement.

He said Australia's missions in Ankara, Istanbul, and Beirut continue to "monitor the situation closely."

"(Any) Australians affected by the earthquake and its aftershocks are advised to follow the directions of local authorities," the premier added.

At least 912 people were killed and 5,385 others injured in 10 provinces after a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

China also expressed condolences to the victims of the powerful earthquake in Türkiye and Syria. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Beijing expresses "deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families."

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan expressed its "deepest condolences and sympathies" to Türkiye and Syria over the loss of hundreds of lives and huge financial losses caused by the earthquakes.

"We pray to Allah Almighty to grant paradise to the martyrs of this painful incident and swift and full recovery to the wounded," said the ministry.

The interim government in Kabul also urged Islamic countries and aid organizations "to take urgent action to assist the victims of this tragedy."

Earlier, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) had said the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.4 but later revised it to 7.7.

A total of 1,710 buildings collapsed after the earthquake.

The AFAD said the earthquake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

It added that 78 aftershocks occurred following the earthquake.

Later on Monday, a new 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck southern Türkiye, which was centered in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, AFAD said.

Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quake.

Türkiye has issued a level-4 alarm, which includes a call for international aid, the AFAD said.