Small radioactive capsule goes missing in Australia

Australian authorities have launched a search for a small capsule containing a radioactive substance that went missing in Western Australia, officials said on Saturday.

The small capsule went missing during transportation in Perth's suburbs, according to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES).

"A capsule containing a radioactive substance has been lost during transportation from north of Newman to the north-eastern suburbs of Perth. The substance is used within gauges in mining operations," DFES said in a statement posted on its website.

The department advised not to touch it because exposure to it could result in radiation burns or radiation sickness.

"The capsule is small (6mm diameter and 8mm tall), round and silver. Risk to the general community is relatively low, however, it is important to be aware of the risks," it said, advising people "Do not touch it."

The DFES also advised that if anyone sees something like this material, they should keep a distance of at least five meters and do not touch, or put it in a bag or car.

If anyone comes into contact with it, they should seek immediate medical attention from their local health service or visit a hospital emergency department and inform the doctors that they came into contact with radioactive material.

The capsule was sent to Perth for repair on Jan. 12 and was packaged before leaving the site. It arrived in Perth on Jan. 16 and was stored at a secure radiation store, according to officials.

"On 25 January, the gauge was unpacked for inspection. Upon opening the package, it was found that the gauge was broken apart with one of the four mounting bolts missing and the source itself and all screws on the gauge also missing," the DFES stated.

"DFES specialist search teams are using radiation survey meters to detect radiation levels to try and locate the capsule," it added.























