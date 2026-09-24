Pakistan says it struck 10 sites in Afghanistan after drone incursions

Pakistan said Thursday it carried out precision air and drone strikes against 10 locations in Afghanistan after detecting and neutralizing drones launched from Afghan territory.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the drone incursion took place Wednesday, describing it as a "blatant violation" of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pakistan's air defense systems detected, tracked and neutralized all the drones before they could reach their intended targets, Tarar said.

"In exercise of its sovereign right to self-defense, Pakistan conducted precision aerial and drone strikes against 10 locations in Afghanistan used for launching and storing these drones," he said.

Tarar described the strikes as "deliberate, precise, calibrated and proportionate," saying they were strictly limited to identified military targets that Pakistan said were directly linked to the attempted attacks.

He called on the Afghan Taliban to immediately cease hostile activity against Pakistan and take "effective, concrete, verifiable and sustained action against terrorist entities" operating from Afghan territory.





