South Korean president calls for 'smart' military amid low birth rate

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday called for selective conscription and a shift toward a smaller, technology-driven military as the country grapples with a persistently low birth rate.

"We must introduce selective conscription, and quickly and thoroughly pursue defense reforms that transform our military into a smart, elite and strong military centered on advanced equipment and technologies," Lee said at a meeting with senior aides at the presidential palace, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Lee said South Korea's persistently low birth rate makes it impossible and undesirable to maintain an "inefficient military structure" that relies heavily on personnel and infantry.

"What is important in the process is that we redesign the system so that the youth, who are the backbone of national defense, can plan a better life for their future," he added.

South Korea requires able-bodied men to serve at least 18 months in the military, while others may be exempt or required to complete alternative forms of service.

Lee urged policies to ensure military service provides pathways to good jobs and education while helping young people build wealth.

"It is a big responsibility of the government to make sure people do not think their time in the military is a waste of their lives or a loss," he said.

Lee's remarks come as the South Korean Army seeks to automate more maintenance and logistics operations using artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous systems.

Last month, the South Korean Navy tested a humanoid robot performing a ship's helmsman duties.



