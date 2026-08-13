South Korea to host African ministers for AI, digital cooperation talks

South Korea will host African ministers in September for talks on expanding artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure across the continent, where widespread AI adoption could generate up to $1 trillion in additional economic output by 2035, Seoul's Finance Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The four-day conference, beginning Sept. 8 in Seoul, will focus on combining South Korea's technology capabilities with Africa's growing demand for digital infrastructure and innovation.

Finance ministers from all 54 African countries have been invited, along with information and communications technology ministers from key countries, African Development Bank officials and representatives of international organizations and private companies.

Participants are expected to discuss expanding AI and digital infrastructure and deploying South Korean AI technology in healthcare, agriculture and education through what organizers described as a "K-AI package."

The talks will also explore digital identification systems and smart public administration as governments seek to use technology to improve public services.

The event, e, co-hosted by the African Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea, will also include a business innovation forum, seminars, one-on-one business meetings, exhibitions and investment presentations aimed at connecting African governments with South Korean companies.

Seoul said it wants to use the gathering to move beyond traditional development cooperation toward a partnership encompassing technology, infrastructure, talent and private investment.

"Africa is the world's youngest continent and an important partner with which we can grow together," a Finance Ministry official said in the statement.





