India, Japan begin 'new chapter' in ties as Modi hosts Takaichi in New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi for talks in New Delhi, describing the meeting as the start of a "new chapter" in their special strategic and global partnership.

"Mutual trust is our biggest strategic asset," Modi said in his press remarks after holding talks with Takaichi, who is on a three-day trip to the South Asian nation for the 16th India-Japan annual summit in New Delhi.

"Japan has been an integral part of India's growth story, and … technology partnership will be the strongest pillar of our cooperation," the Indian prime minister said. "To realise this vision, we have also issued a joint statement today regarding the field of AI (artificial intelligence)."

About the defense sector, he said, "We will develop such defense technologies together that will strengthen regional peace, maritime security and rules-based order."

He stressed that the two sides will "strengthen supply chain resilience in strategic areas such as semiconductors, quantum and advanced materials."

In her remarks, Takaichi said the establishment of an "inter-complementary cooperative relationship" between Japan and India has "become ever more important" amidst 'disarray" in international affairs.

"We agreed to deepen the strategic cooperation … to achieve such common goals. Expansion of maritime security cooperation is especially important for regional peace and stability," she said.

This is Takaichi's first official visit to India and follows Modi's visit to Tokyo last August.

Following delegation-level talks, the two sides adopted a joint declaration on economic security, and joint statements on cooperation in AI, and energy resilience.

They also exchanged MoUs and agreements in economic security, clean energy, critical technologies and research and development.





