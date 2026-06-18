South Korean stocks surge to historic records as investor optimism grows

South Korean stocks climbed to fresh record highs on Thursday, extending a rally fueled by strong investor confidence in technology shares and expectations of improving global economic conditions.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at an all-time high of 9,145.87, rising 1.48%, according to Yonhap news agency.

The gain marked the latest milestone in a rally that has made the KOSPI one of the world's best-performing stock indexes this year.

Investor sentiment was boosted by continued demand for semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related stocks, with major chipmakers remaining among the biggest contributors to market gains.

Foreign investors also maintained strong buying interest, helping push the market to new records.

The surge came amid broader optimism across Asian markets after the US and Iran moved toward easing tensions, improving risk appetite among global investors.

South Korea's stock market has been a major beneficiary of the global AI-driven technology boom, with semiconductor giants leading the advance.

Meanwhile, Japanese shares also rallied sharply.

According to Kyodo News, Tokyo stocks hit a record intraday high on Thursday morning after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries.

The Nikkei Stock Average briefly rose above the 71,000 mark for the first time, while technology shares provided additional support to the market, Kyodo reported.

Analysts said easing geopolitical concerns and sustained enthusiasm for AI-related investments continue to underpin gains across major Asian equity markets.



