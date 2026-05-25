China delivers 15,000-ton rice shipment to Cuba amid economic pressures

China has delivered a 15,000-ton rice shipment to Cuba as Havana continues to face economic difficulties and fuel shortages, Chinese state media reported Monday.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said in a post on the US social media platform X that Cuba had received the shipment and praised what he described as the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He said China's "noble" gesture of solidarity would benefit millions of consumers across Cuba, including the country's health and education sectors.

The shipment arrived at the Port of Havana on Saturday and marks the first installment of a broader food assistance package totaling 60,000 tons of rice, with the remaining deliveries expected to arrive gradually.

According to Chinese state media, Hua Xin attended a handover ceremony for the initial shipment under China's emergency food assistance program for Cuba.

The ambassador described the shipment as an important component of Beijing's support package for Havana and said it reflects the two countries' cooperation under what he characterized as a complex international environment.

Hua said China would continue advancing practical cooperation with Cuba and maintain support for what he called Cuba's sovereignty and national dignity.

China has repeatedly opposed US pressure on Cuba and called for lifting sanctions and restrictions imposed on the Caribbean nation.

Cuba has been facing a fuel crisis following a US oil embargo imposed on Jan. 30, alongside widespread electricity shortages and recurring power outages.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Cuba is "next" following military operations against Iran and claimed the island nation would fail "soon."