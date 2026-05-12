Thailand confirms new coronavirus strain in bats

Thailand has confirmed a new coronavirus strain detected in bats in the country, local media reported.

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry confirmed the finding in coordination with the Health Ministry on Monday, according to the daily The Nation.

Health authorities said there have been no human infections so far, stressing that the current risk of an outbreak remains low, the report said.

They also confirmed that the discovery was made through a wildlife surveillance system operating under the "One Health" approach, which monitors links between human, animal, and environmental health, it added.

Preliminary studies indicate the virus has significantly lower disease severity and transmission potential compared with COVID-19.

Authorities also said that existing COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in reducing the severity of illness.



