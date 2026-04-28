South Korea calls for urgent global action on North Korean nuclear issue

South Korea called for swift international action to address North Korea's nuclear program, describing it as the most pressing threat to the global nonproliferation system, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Vice Foreign Minister Jeong Yeon-doo made the remarks during a conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in New York, emphasizing that Pyongyang remains a unique challenge after withdrawing from the treaty and continuing its nuclear weapons development.

"The DPRK is the only case that has benefited from the NPT regime, announced its withdrawal, and openly continued the development of nuclear weapons, thereby remaining the most pressing challenge to the nonproliferation regime," Jeong said.

He urged the international community to deliver a unified message that North Korea's security and economic future depend on returning to the treaty framework.

Jeong also called on Russia to halt military cooperation with Pyongyang, warning that such ties undermine United Nations Security Council resolutions and the broader nonproliferation regime.

The NPT, in force since 1970, is a cornerstone global agreement aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and promoting peaceful nuclear energy, with review conferences held every five years to assess compliance.