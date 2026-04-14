US-sanctioned tanker passes through Strait of Hormuz despite blockade

A US-sanctioned tanker has passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite a maritime blockade launched by the United States a day earlier in response to Iran's refusal to reopen the narrow waterway that is vital for global oil trade.



The Rich Starry, an oil and chemicals tanker, left the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday morning and is travelling in the Gulf of Oman, according to shipping traffic trackers Lloyd's List and Marine Traffic.



It was initially unclear whether the vessel was carrying Iranian oil.



The 190-metre tanker is sailing under a false flag, currently flying the flag of Malawi, according to Lloyd's List.



The vessel was previously known as the Full Star and has been hit by US sanctions over involvement in Iranian exports.



It is believed to be part of a so-called shadow fleet used to circumvent sanctions. Such vessels often use false flags or manipulate their satellite-based navigation system to conceal their operations.



The US Treasury sanctioned the Full Star in 2023 over the transport or sale of Iranian oil or chemical products. The tanker is believed to be linked to China's Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Company Limited.



