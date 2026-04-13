China introduces new rules against 'unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction' measures

China has introduced 20 new rules to counter foreign "unlawful extraterritorial jurisdiction" measures, under a State Council decree signed by Premier Li Qiang.

The rules define such measures as actions that violate international law or harm China's sovereignty, interests, or the rights of its citizens and firms, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

They also authorize China to take countermeasures and exercise extraterritorial jurisdiction where a sufficient legal nexus exists.

The new regulations also establish a "malicious entity list" comprising foreign individuals and organizations.

The rules also prohibit any organization or individual from enforcing or assisting in such unlawful measures, and allow affected Chinese citizens and firms to sue those responsible with government support.

China enacted a law against foreign sanctions in 2021, and the Communist Party has since pledged to strengthen mechanisms against foreign sanctions, interference, and long-arm jurisdiction.



