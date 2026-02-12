SOUTH KOREAS TOP JUDGE VOICES OPPOSITION TO CONTROVERSIAL JUDICIAL REFORMS

South Korea's top judge on Thursday expressed opposition to the two controversial judicial reform bills pushed by the ruling Democratic Party (DP), saying they could cause "great harm" to the public, local media reported.

"I have repeatedly said it needs sufficient deliberation through public debate," Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae told reporters when asked about the bills.

"As the outcome could result in great harm to the people, the Supreme Court will continue to consult and persuade the National Assembly," Cho said, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

The parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee on Wednesday granted the bills that would allow for constitutional appeal for cases finalized by the apex court and increase the number of justices at the top court to 26 from the current 14.

The ruling party that enjoys a parliamentary majority seeks to pass the two bills into law during a plenary session at the National Assembly by the end of this month in a push to reform the judiciary.

The main opposition, the People Power Party (PPP), has outrightly opposed the bills, boycotting the vote at the parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog claimed that they are aimed at clearing President Lee Jae Myung from his five criminal trials, which have been suspended following his presidential election last year.

Last May, the Supreme Court overturned Lee's acquittal by a lower court in an election law violation case, just a month before his presidential election.