Workers injured when locomotives collide inside India hydro power project

Dozens of workers were injured in the Indian state of Uttarakhand after two locomotive trains collided inside an under-construction hydroelectric project site, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the site of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in the state's Chamoli district, when two locomotives used for transporting workers inside the tunnel collided with each other, the Uttarakhand chief minister's office said in a statement on US social media company X.

It said at the time of the incident, 109 laborers were present inside the tunnel.

The office said around 88 workers were taken to hospital and provided treatment and sent back home.

It added: "21 laborers did not sustain any injuries; they went home directly from the incident site."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said instructions have been given to provide "better medical facilities to all the injured and to refer them to higher medical centers as needed."

Indian Railways in a statement said the incident "occurred due to local trolley transportation arrangements" in Chamoli.

"This event has nothing to do with Indian Railways," it said.



