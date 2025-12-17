Japan aborts H3 rocket launch due to abnormality in equipment

Japan on Wednesday cancelled the launch of an H3 rocket that carried the Michibiki 5 satellite, due to an abnormality in the equipment system.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said in a statement that the Michibiki navigation satellite was scheduled to launch at 11.11 am (0211GMT) from the Tanegashima Space Center in the southern Kagoshima prefecture.

However, due to an abnormality in the equipment, the launch has been cancelled, the agency said on its website, adding that further updates regarding the investigation will be provided as necessary.

Michibiki 5 is planned to be part of a seven-orbiter geolocation system called the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System.

The launch, originally set for Dec. 7, was delayed at the time due to an issue with the rocket's inertial measurement unit.



