China’s largest freshwater lake shrinks by 90%

China's largest freshwater lake, Poyang Lake, has seen a 90% reduction in water levels from its high-water season, entering an extremely low-water state, local authorities said on Sunday.

At the Xingzi hydrological station in Jiangxi Province, the water level dropped below the extreme low-water threshold on Sunday morning, reaching just 8 meters (nearly 26 feet), according to Xinhua News.

This year, Poyang Lake's water level fell below the 12-meter (nearly 39 feet) drought warning line on Aug. 8, 87 days earlier than usual. As of now, the lake has been below this warning line for 217 days, nearly two-thirds of the year, experiencing persistent low-water conditions.

To address water supply challenges, a company in Duchang county has deployed 10 pumps to transport water from the outer lake to the treatment plant, said Wang Chunhua, the head of production and operations.

In recent years, the lake has set new low-water records, with dry seasons beginning earlier, lasting longer, and reaching lower water levels. In 2022, the water level fell to a historic low of 4.6 meters (nearly 15 feet). The following year, the lake's dry season began on July 20, the earliest recorded date.

Poyang Lake, known for its well-preserved ecosystem, serves as a crucial wintering site for waterfowl in Asia. The peak migration period for birds traveling to the lake generally spans from mid-December to early January.





