Kyrgyzstan holds early parliamentary polls with 37% turnout, no major violations

Electoral officers count votes during the early parliamentary elections in the village of Arashan near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 30 November 2025. (EPA Photo)

Kyrgyzstan held early parliamentary elections on Sunday, with about 37% of eligible voters casting ballots as 460 candidates vied for seats, according to the Central Election Commission.

The candidates in multi-mandate constituencies include 271 men and 189 women.

More than 1.5 million voters cast their ballots with around 37% voter turnout, Kabar news agency reported, citing the election commission.

According to the new voting system, party lists were replaced with a majoritarian system, where each constituency must ultimately produce three deputies.

As a result of the reforms, the number of parliamentary seats was reduced from 120 to 90.

Official election results will be announced within two weeks, after the Central Election Commission completes the manual vote count.

According to the Kyrgyz Internal Affairs Ministry, on the day of parliamentary elections, no major violations were recorded.

On Sept. 25, Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted to dissolve itself, citing the short period between the parliamentary and presidential elections.

The Central Asian nation was originally due to hold the election in November 2026. A presidential vote, meanwhile, is scheduled for January 2027.