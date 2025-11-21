Japan approves restart of world’s largest nuclear power plant

Japanese authorities on Friday approved the restart of the world's largest nuclear power plant, the first such move since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Kyodo News reported.

The decision concerns Reactor No. 6 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant, which is expected to resume operations in March 2026 after Niigata provincial governor Hideyo Hanazumi gave approval.

The 8.2-gigawatt facility, which houses seven reactors, has been idle since 2012 following the Fukushima Daiichi meltdown triggered by a tsunami. The Japanese government supports the restart, citing nuclear power as a "stable and carbon-free energy source."

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) described the move as a key pillar for its operations, saying it would boost revenues that could help compensate people affected by the Fukushima accident.

The governor will now consult the local assembly, which begins its monthly session on Dec. 2. If the assembly approves the project, the central government will be notified that local procedures are complete.

A February report by the prefecture's technical committee found no safety issues with the plant's compliance after a thorough safety review.

Only Reactor No. 6 has been prepared for restart, with nuclear fuel already installed. If the process proceeds smoothly, it will become operational by the end of March 2026.



