Ex-South Korea President Yoon indicted over Marine death probe

South Korea's ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol was indicted Friday for allegedly interfering in a military probe into the death of a Marine in 2023, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon was questioned by a special counsel over suspicions that he ordered the presidential office and the Defense Ministry to overturn the initial findings in the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun to shield a Marine commander from responsibility.

The special counsel believes that he issued unlawful instructions that exceeded his presidential authority.

Yoon will stand trial on charges of abuse of power and tampering with official documents. His latest indictment comes on top of earlier charges related to his brief martial law decree on Dec. 3.

Ten others have also been indicted, including former spy chief Cho Tae-yong and former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, whom Yoon appointed as the ambassador to Australia in March 2024, for their alleged involvement in Chae's case at Yoon's instructions.

"The president as the head of the government has the authority to oversee investigative agencies through the heads of each ministry, but this is of a general and declaratory nature, which should be exercised in accordance with the rule of law and principles of due process," the special counsel said.

"Going beyond this and making specific instructions for a specific case undermines the fairness and independence of investigations and infringes upon people's basic rights through arbitrary law enforcement that is not permitted," it added.

Chae drowned during a July 2023 search for flood victims in Yecheon County after being swept away by strong currents.





