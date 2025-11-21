CHINESE PEOPLE WONT ALLOW JAPAN TO DISRUPT POST WAR INTERNATIONAL ORDER

China on Friday said that Chinese people and the international community "will not allow" Japan to "go back to the path of militarism, violate its commitment to peaceful development and disrupt post war international order."

"Such attempts will only end in failure," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a regular news conference in Beijing.

After the end of World War II, Japan's obligations as a defeated country required it to be "completely disarmed and not to maintain such industries as it would enable the country to rearm for war," Mao said.

However, in recent years, Japan has "kept easing the restrictions and seeking military buildup," increased defense budget "for 13 consecutive years" and removed the ban on collective self-defense, as well as eased restrictions on arms exports, and exporting "deadly weapons while claiming it hopes to build a world without nuclear weapons," she said.

"Japan is actually strengthening cooperation on extended deterrence, and even seeking to revise its three non-nuclear principles, to open the door for enabling nuclear sharing arrangements," she added.

Beijing's reaction follows reports of Japan exporting its domestically produced Patriot surface-to-air missile interceptors to the US for the first time under eased restrictions earlier this week, according to Kyodo News, citing sources familiar with the matter.



